Cute! Ananya Panday shares adorable throwback picture wishing Gauri Khan on her birthday

The beautiful actress shared an adorable throwback picture of herself along with her mum Bhavna Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri and Shahrukh Khan having a relaxing time at a waterpark.

 

Gauri

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan is undoubtedly one of the most powerful and loved star wives in Bollywood. She has made a niche for herself by not only showing her entrepreneurship skills in interior designing but also becoming an ace producer in Bollywood.

The actress who recently celebrated her birthday has many friends and well wishers from  the industry who look up to her and shower their love on her. 

One among them is Liger actress Ananya Panday who is also Suhana Khan’s bestie. The beautiful actress shared an adorable throwback picture of herself along with her mum Bhavna Panday,

Suhana Khan, Gauri and Shahrukh Khan having a relaxing time at a waterpark.

While Suhana and Ananya are seen in their cute swimwear as kids, their mums are also ready to have some fun in the water. 

SRK on the other hand can be seen in a black jacket, tee and shades. Looks like the two families had a blast. 

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story Ananya wrote, “Happy Birthday, Love You So Much”

Daughter Suhana on the other hand shared another lovey-dovey picture of her parents together in a hammock and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to dip her feet into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s musical ‘The Archies’. 

