Cute! Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter’s pet name and it’s sweet

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became parents of a baby girl in November last year. They named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Today, the actress took to Instagram to share her daughter's pet name.
MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became parents of a baby girl in November last year. They named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughter on social media and unlike many other celebrity couples, Bipasha and Karan have revealed the face of Devi on social media.

Well, today, Bipasha took to Instagram to share her daughter’s pet name. In Bengalis, they call it ‘daak naam’ (pet name), and mostly all the Bengalis do have a pet name. Well, Devi’s pet name is Mishti.

Bipasha share a video and wrote, “Devi’r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam.” Mishti in Bengali means sweet. Check out the post below...

Well, Bipasha’s Instagram is filled with the pictures and videos of Devi, and they are just super cute. Check out some of the posts below...

Bipasha is known for being fit, and the actress has also started working. A few days ago, she posted a video in which she is seen in the gym and she captioned it as, “Mama don’t collapse Rebuilding a stronger version of me from scratch.”

The actress has been away from the big screens for the past many years. Her last theatrical release was Alone (2015). We are sure her fans would be eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

