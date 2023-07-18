CUTE! Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reacted when asked about their vacation – Watch Videos

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday came back from their vacation recently and were clicked at the airport but separately. Here’s how the couple reacted when asked about their vacation...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 13:04
movie_image: 
Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were on a vacation together in Spain and Lisbon. Their pictures from there were leaked by their fans on social media. In the pictures, the rumoured couple was seen spending some romantic moments with each other.

Aditya and Ananya have not spoken up about their relationship yet, and recently, they were clicked at the airport as they returned from their holiday. However, they opted to step out of the airport separately.

Also Read : Wow! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted in Doha after an eventful vacation in Portugal; are the two actors dating?

At the airport, the paparazzi asked both the actors about how their vacation was and they both blushed. When the paps asked Aditya, he gave a very big smile and looked down, and when the same question was asked to Ananya, she smiled and nodded her head.  

The cute reactions of the couple have grabbed everyone’s attention. A netizen commented, “Sarma geyi mai hai hai.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Aditya ji sharma rahe hai.” Check out the comments below... 

The first time when rumours of Ananya and Aditya’s relationship started doing the rounds was after Karan Johar spoke about it on Koffee With Karan. Well now, let’s wait and watch whether the couple will open up about their relationship soon or not.

Talking about their movies, Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Metro In Dino opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on 29th March 2024. Meanwhile, Ananya has multiple films lined up like Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Control. The actress will also be making her OTT series debut with Call Me Bae.

Also Read : Aww! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur look lost in each other’s eyes as they engage in an interesting conversation at a Lisbon restaurant, netizens react

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday Metro In Dino Dream Girl 2 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Control Call Me Bae The Night Manager Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 13:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
CUTE! Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reacted when asked about their vacation – Watch Videos
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were on a vacation together in Spain and Lisbon. Their pictures from there...
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan meets with an accident ahead of the release of her song Sazishen
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
MUST-READ! Abhishek Nigam reveals that his struggles still continue on a professional level; shares he gave 100 to 150 auditions before he bagged his first TV show as a lead and more
MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is a well-known television personality. The talented actor has several hit TV shows to his...
Exclusive! Nidhi Punmiya roped in for Star Plus’ show Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is doing extremely well when it comes to the TRP ratings, its among the...
Exclusive! Nidhi Punmiya roped in for Star Plus’ show Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is doing extremely well when it comes to the TRP ratings, its among the...
What! Rohit Roy reveals his daughter Kiara was offered The Archies but had to turn it down: “Education remains her priority”
MUMBAI: Rohit Roy is a big name in the world of entertainment industry and has been around for more than three decades...
Recent Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur
CUTE! Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reacted when asked about their vacation – Watch Videos
Latest Video
Related Stories
If it’s a good role and if he offers me I will do it
Must Read! Maine Pyar Kiya actress Pervien Dastur Irani on working with Salman Khan again, “If it’s a good role and if he offers me I will do it”
Shah Rukh Khan
Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan says, “It’s one of my biggest dreams to choreograph Shah Rukh Khan”
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Here’s how Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating a buzz internationally
Nayanthara
Audience Perspective! Will the Lady Superstar of the South film industry Nayanthara have a great career in Hindi films post-Jawan?
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI
Celebrations! Wedding preparations begin as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal gets engaged, details inside
Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude
Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail