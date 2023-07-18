CUTE! Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reacted when asked about their vacation – Watch Videos

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were on a vacation together in Spain and Lisbon. Their pictures from there were leaked by their fans on social media. In the pictures, the rumoured couple was seen spending some romantic moments with each other.

Aditya and Ananya have not spoken up about their relationship yet, and recently, they were clicked at the airport as they returned from their holiday. However, they opted to step out of the airport separately.

At the airport, the paparazzi asked both the actors about how their vacation was and they both blushed. When the paps asked Aditya, he gave a very big smile and looked down, and when the same question was asked to Ananya, she smiled and nodded her head.

The cute reactions of the couple have grabbed everyone’s attention. A netizen commented, “Sarma geyi mai hai hai.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Aditya ji sharma rahe hai.” Check out the comments below...

The first time when rumours of Ananya and Aditya’s relationship started doing the rounds was after Karan Johar spoke about it on Koffee With Karan. Well now, let’s wait and watch whether the couple will open up about their relationship soon or not.

Talking about their movies, Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Metro In Dino opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on 29th March 2024. Meanwhile, Ananya has multiple films lined up like Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Control. The actress will also be making her OTT series debut with Call Me Bae.

