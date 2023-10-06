Cute! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani interacts with paparazzi; netizens say, “How cute pretty and adorable she is”

Recently, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Kapur and Aaman Devgan were spotted at a restaurant today, and Rasha was seen interacting with the paparazzi.
Raveena Tandon

MUMBAI: Star kids get a lot of attention even before they make their acting debut. One such star kid is Rasha Thadani, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon. Rasha, who is just 18 years old, is all set to make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapur’s next which also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan.

Recently, Rasha, Abhishek and Aaman were spotted at a restaurant today, and Rasha was seen interacting with the paparazzi. Well, the star kid was interacting with the paparazzi about getting sweets for them, and that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Also Read: Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Rasha Thadani

A netizen commented, “How cute pretty and adorable she is.” Another Instagram user wrote, “She is very classy.” One more netizen commented, “Hayeee ye kitni Cute hai.” Check out the comments below...

Rasha has been the talk of the town since the past few months. The star kid was away from the limelight but a few months ago, the reports of her debut started doing the rounds and she started being spotted by the paparazzi.

While this year, we have Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and many more star kids making their debut, Rasha also joins the list.

Well, the details about Abhishek Kapur’s movies are not yet known, but reportedly it will go on the floors this year. So, are you excited for Rasha’s debut? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Raveena Tandon Rasha Thadani Abhishek Kapur Ajay Devgn Aaman Devgan Khushi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor Suhana Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
