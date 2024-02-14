Cute! Shahid Kapoor’s THIS adorable way of wishing the love of his life, Mira Kapoor a happy Valentine’s Day is sure to win hearts, check it out

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. The actor who is known for his finest performances in different movies has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new pictures and posts of the actor.

Also read - Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Emphasizes the Importance of Experimenting with Looks in Films: "I'm Here to Serve the Role, Not Myself"

The actor has garnered a lot of love and admiration as an actor and it is always a treat to watch the actor on screen. Currently, Shahid Kapoor is rocking it with his performance in his latest movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya where he is paired opposite Kriti Sanon who plays the role of a robot named SIFRA.

While we love all the movies that he has appeared in and the performances he has given, it’s the professional side of her life. On the other hand, the fans of the actor also love to know about his personal life especially his romantic life with Mira Kapoor.

The fans are always excited to see the sparkling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. There are times when Mira Kapoor gets papped and fans love to see her.

It’s Valentine’s Day, the day of expressing your love for your partner and so Shahid Kapoor took the charge to wish Mira Kapoor…but in his own way. Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, it’s really entertaining to see Shahid Kapoor wishing Mira Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor had an arranged marriage and they got married on 7th July, 2015.

Also read - Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film

Tell us your opinion for this adorable couple in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.



