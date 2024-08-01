Cute! This video of Ira Khan ‘Spying’ on her logistics team is winning everyone’s heart, check it out

There are more fun parts from the wedding which are being revealed on social media. Now, Ira Khan posted a fun video where she shows us how she is ‘spying’ on her logistics team.
movie_image: 
ira khan

MUMBAI : A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

Earlier, we got to see Nupur Shikhare jogging to the wedding venue along with his squad which looked strange in the beginning but that wasn’t the only strange thing that the netizens noticed.

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest.

The wedding was full of laughter and joy. The couple looked really happy together and it looked like a very unique wedding to witness.

However, now there are more fun parts from the wedding which are being revealed on social media. Now, Ira Khan posted a fun video where she shows us how she is ‘spying’ on her logistics team. Take a look at the video below:

The video looks really funny and cute. Ira Khan has won our hearts with her bridal avatar.

Also read - Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here

Tell us how you feel about this wedding journey of Nupur and Ira, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan Kiran Rao Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Bollywood weddings Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
