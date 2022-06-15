CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Natasa Stankovic clearing this CONFUSION of her son Agastya in this video is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic Pandya certainly knows how to win over the hearts of her fans and followers with her videos that are loaded with cuteness. The model-actress, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, is an active social media user. While these days she is more into creating fashion content on Instagram, she occasionally shares glimpses from her personal life.

Her latest video on the platform sees her son Agastya. The video is too cute for words. It sees Natasa Stankovic Pandya’s ‘Gugi’ playing with a toy. The little boy can be seen clad in a pair of half pants paired with a T-shirt. He also wore shades and socks. He is sans his shoes, and when he attempts to wear them on his own, he steps into the wrong shoe, and then we see a hand (probably of Natasa) guiding him with the right shoe. However, the actress is not visible in the video. “My gugi ” reads the caption of the post. The video has received love from netizens. We came across comments such as ‘Cutieeeeee’, ‘Heart is just flying’, ‘Nice baby mam’ and ‘So sweet boy’, among others.

Recently, Natasa Stankovic Pandya shared a video wherein she was seen showcasing how to look stunning even in a simple outfit. The video sees her in a crop top and palazzo pants. The actress stylishly accessorized her outfit. She opted for black shades and white shoes. She kept her hair open and looked stunning.

Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian model came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry. She went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

