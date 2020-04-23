'Cutie' Varun sharma needs a 'haircut'

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Sharma, who is popularly remembered as Choocha in the "Fukrey" films and Sexa in "Chhichhore", shared a hilarious photograph of himself saying that he needs a haircut post quarantine.
Varun took to Instagram where he shared a photograph of himself wearing an afro wig.
"That'll be me post Quarantine!! Who else needs a Haircut? #stayhomestaysafe #tb," he captioned the image.
His friend and "Fukrey" co-star Pulkit Samrat commented: "Cutie".
Amid lockdown, Varun had earlier shared his "little joys of life" after his internet went down for 20 minutes. He also shared what's giving him FOMO -- fear of missing out!
On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in "RoohiAfza" alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?