Dabangg 3 to be last movie of the franchise

23 Sep 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars these days; the actor has had a winning streak at the box office. The superstar is known as the Dabangg of the industry, and his journey with this film started way back in 2010. The movie was a massive hit and won a lot of awards including the national award for best wholesome entertainment movie of the year.


Now, Salman is coming back with the third installment of the movie, which will be helmed by his brother Arbaaz Khan. The actor will be launching Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar in the movie.

As much Bhai’s fans are eagerly awaiting the movie, there is sad news. This will be the last movie of the Dabangg series, and if sources are to be believed then, Salman will end it with bang.

