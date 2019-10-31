News

Dabangg 3 music to release today

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 07:50 PM

Salman Khan has been pulling out all the stops for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. The actor is all set to make the movie the biggest of 2019 and is leaving no stone unturned. The first thing that he did was change all his social media profile names to Chulbul Pandey.

He kept a special screening of the trailer for his fans before it was officially released, and today, the Dabangg actor will be treating his fans with the songs from the movie.

Every three days, the actor will be releasing new audio and catapult the momentum from the trailer launch to the next level. The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December this year.

