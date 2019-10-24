Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fans spot a mistake in the credit slate of the trailer

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited films. The makers finally unveiled the film’s trailer yesterday.

The announcement of Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan sitting at the edit desk himself to ensure a high dose of action in the final trailer gave way to a lot of buzz around it. The trailer gives us glimpses of the fearless outlaw cop Chulbul Panday, his wife Rajjo and villain Bali, who leaves no stone unturned to create havoc in his life. The promising trailer has been appreciated by all but a few fans seemed to have spotted a blunder!

On looking closely at the trailer, one will find a mistake in one of the credit slates where the release month December is misspelled as Decemeber and the error instantly caught the eyes of the fans who then posted the same on their Twitter handles. The fans seem to have an eye for detail as they spotted the typo and trolled the makers for the mistake but that doesn't stop them from showering appreciation on the face of the Dabangg series, Salman Khan.

Check out the tweets: