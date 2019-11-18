Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s gesture for Saiee Manjrekar is adorable

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited films. The film will see Salman as Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will launch Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi. Produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20 December 2019.



Salman might be the Dabangg Khan at crowded events but his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee is still getting a hang of the mad turnout at events. The newbie has caught fans' attention with her glimpses in the Dabangg 3 trailer. While we can't wait to watch her make her debut in the Prabhudheva directorial, the actress is joining Salman at promotional events. This weekend, she accompanied Salman at a fitness event and she couldn't hide her nervousness after seeing a sea of people.



Saiee, dressed in a printed tee and a pair of black pants, stood beside Salman and taking it all in. Salman gauges the crowd before he turned towards Saiee and gives her a pat on the back to make sure she is fine. After taking a deep breath, she turned towards Salman and seems to exclaim that there are "so many people." The paparazzi video goes on to show Salman making sure that Saiee is escorted outside the venue safely before the mob gathers around Salman.



Take a look below: