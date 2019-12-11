News

Dabangg 3: Try Chulbul Pandey’s heart-shaped shades using this special filter!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2019 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: The audience’s excitement is at its peak, as Dabangg 3 just days away from its release. The films stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and newbie Saiee Manjrekar.

The makers have now released a filter that will allow you to have Chulbul Pandey’s swag and style. Following the GIFS and stickers for the digital medium, they have released a filter for Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. The filter has Dabangg Khan’s heart-shaped sunglasses. This pair of sunglasses swirl and then land to the back of your head and back to your eyes, as per the users’ movements.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, ‘Apne andar ke Chulbul Pandey ko jagaao with the special 'Dabangg 3' filters! #BeingChulbul.’

Have a look.

Are you excited to watch the film? Hit the comments below.

Credits: SpotboyE

