News

Dabangg 3 Twitter review: Fans praise Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey avatar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: The ardent fans of Salman Khan were eagerly waiting for Dabangg 3’s release. And now that the film has hit the screens, fans can’t stop praising it.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep. It marks the return of Salman’s cop avatar, Chulbul Pandey with his wife Rajjo aka Sonakshi. While newcomer Saiee is also introduced as Khushi, it is Salman’s return as the Robinhood Pandey that has fans excited. Now, as the film has hit the screens today, the early reviews of Salman’s Dabangg 3 are coming in from the first day first shows.

Twitterati have been praising the film starring Salman as Chulbul and some have even hailed it as a blockbuster on its very first day. While most of the fans took to Twitter to mention that Salman and Sonakshi’s film delivers on entertainment in bulk, it is Kiccha Sudeep aka Balli and Chulbul’s climax fight that steals the show. Fans have even been praising Saiee and have called her chemistry with Salman extremely refreshing. While Salman, Sonakshi, Saiee have been busy promoting the film down South too, it is fans of the South superstar Sudeep who have loved his acting and action Dabangg 3.

Check out the twitter reactions of Dabangg 3 below:

Tags > Dabangg 3, Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep, Robinhood Pandey, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for Salman Khan, and the cast
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days