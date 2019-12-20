Dabangg 3 Twitter review: Fans praise Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey avatar

MUMBAI: The ardent fans of Salman Khan were eagerly waiting for Dabangg 3’s release. And now that the film has hit the screens, fans can’t stop praising it.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep. It marks the return of Salman’s cop avatar, Chulbul Pandey with his wife Rajjo aka Sonakshi. While newcomer Saiee is also introduced as Khushi, it is Salman’s return as the Robinhood Pandey that has fans excited. Now, as the film has hit the screens today, the early reviews of Salman’s Dabangg 3 are coming in from the first day first shows.

Twitterati have been praising the film starring Salman as Chulbul and some have even hailed it as a blockbuster on its very first day. While most of the fans took to Twitter to mention that Salman and Sonakshi’s film delivers on entertainment in bulk, it is Kiccha Sudeep aka Balli and Chulbul’s climax fight that steals the show. Fans have even been praising Saiee and have called her chemistry with Salman extremely refreshing. While Salman, Sonakshi, Saiee have been busy promoting the film down South too, it is fans of the South superstar Sudeep who have loved his acting and action Dabangg 3.

Check out the twitter reactions of Dabangg 3 below:

@saieemmanjrekar Bahut Cute And Beautiful Lag Rahi Hai #Dabangg3 — Junaid (@iBeingJunaid) December 20, 2019

Saw #dabangg3 damn @BeingSalmanKhan is on another level his charm his swag Chulbul Pandey ne dil jeet liya a one man army the salman khan is back love it #Dabangg3Reviews — Shaheen Mistry (@MistryShaheen) December 20, 2019

@beingSanii Dekhi aapne #Dabangg3

Don't miss Dear superbb outstanding Great movie @Beingsalmankhan

We love u bhaijaan — Being Rohan Sharma (@RohanSharma5275) December 20, 2019

Saiee’s raw talent and innocence fits in well with #SalmanKhan’s larger than life persona. #Dabangg3 is a true entertainer and @BeingSalmanKhan epic comic timing is commendable. — Harwinder Singh (@HarwinderSHura) December 20, 2019

Full Paisa Vasool Entertainer,

SALMAN KHAN in full Swag

Kya screen presence hai Bhai ki, nobody can match it

Kichcha Sudeep played perfect antagonist,

Flashback scenes are heartwarming,

Interval scene will make you emotional

#Dabangg3 #Dabangg3Reviews — Inder (@Grewal_SInder) December 20, 2019

Full on paisa vasool mass entertainer. Chulbul Pandey is back & how! Maaza aagaya #Dabangg3 — (@PassionPop_) December 20, 2019

Movie Ends!!@KicchaSudeep sir get ready for some more offers in BOLLYWOOD @BeingSalmanKhan well done sir..

Finally..One time watchable movie.. feast for B & C centers audience #Dabangg3Kannada #Dabangg3Reviews #Dabangg3 — ಕಿಶನ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ (@KishanKkg) December 20, 2019