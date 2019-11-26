News

Dabangg 3 versus Star Wars

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan fans have been eager to finally witness the third franchise of Dabangg, which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar as his love interests.

While Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey has already made a lot of noise, it looks like Dabangg 3 might face a roadblock with Star Wars’ final saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clashing at the box office.

One cannot ignore the Salman Bhai buzz amongst Bollywood cine-goers. Dabangg along with Chulbul Pandey too have a crazy hype amongst the audiences, and with Prabhudheva directing the film, the makers have only turned it into a bigger magnum opus.

Well, it will be interesting to see which of these two movies will rock the box office.

 

Tags > Dabangg 3, Star Wars, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
26 Nov 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Patiala Babes Hanuman aka Anirudh Dave plays 'Take a pic' with TellyChakkar
Patiala Babes Hanuman aka Anirudh Dave plays... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Nov 2019 08:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Komolika to cause havoc in Anurag and Prerna's life
Komolika to cause havoc in Anurag and Prerna... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Juhi
Juhi
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh

past seven days