Dabangg 3 versus Star Wars

MUMBAI: Salman Khan fans have been eager to finally witness the third franchise of Dabangg, which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar as his love interests.

While Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey has already made a lot of noise, it looks like Dabangg 3 might face a roadblock with Star Wars’ final saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clashing at the box office.

One cannot ignore the Salman Bhai buzz amongst Bollywood cine-goers. Dabangg along with Chulbul Pandey too have a crazy hype amongst the audiences, and with Prabhudheva directing the film, the makers have only turned it into a bigger magnum opus.

Well, it will be interesting to see which of these two movies will rock the box office.