News

Dabangg Policewala, lekin bade dilwala. Miliye Chulbul Pandey se, ek Naye andaaz Main. Swagat Nahi Karoge Inka!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 03:13 PM

MUMBAI: Everyone’s favourite cop Chulbul Pandey is back with the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. Earlier, the makers released the larger than life trailer and now they have released a ‘Making of Chulbul Pandey’ video!

The video gives a glimpse into all that has gone into the making of the most beloved cop of Indian cinema, and how Salman Khan brings Chulbul to life. It gives an insight into  how Chulbul apart from being a tough as nails cop with a whole lot of swag, but also as a warmer and loving person, who genuinely cares for those he is attached to.

http://bit.ly/MeetChulbulPandey

Ever since the first Dabangg was released, Chulbul Pandey has developed a massive cult like  following that is all kinds of astonishing! Over the years, the character has grown dearer to the fans and it has a lot to do with Salman Khan’s unique appeal that attracts the audience towards him.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Tags > Dabangg franchise, Chulbul Pandey, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Leena Jain's Pepper & Pint hosted...

Leena Jain's Pepper & Pint hosted fashion nights in collaboration with designer Rohit Verma
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shaminn
Shaminn

past seven days