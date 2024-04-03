Dange: Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Dutta starrer brings back these lost elements in movies

Movie Dange is a fresh of a content and it is getting love for different elements, let us see these lost factors and elements
Harshvardhan

MUMBAI : Movie Dange has been released on the big screens and it is getting mixed to positive reviews and response from the fans all over, the movie that has great names like Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, T.J. Bhanu, Nikita Dutta is directed by one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema Bejoy Nambiar, when the trailer of the movie was out the fans were talking about the movie as it had few fresh thing to offer, and when the movie has been released it is getting good reviews for different elements.

Well having said that let us see what are these factors and elements which have been brought back to Indian cinema through the movie Dange.

College Rada (Fights)

It’s been long we have not seen any movies based on the college fights and college Rada, we have seen movies made on the college fights and college drams way before, last we remember were movies like, Yuva, Shiva, Mere Apne and few others, well the movie Dange has brought this elements back in cinema and got lot of love from the fans  

Face off

The movie has also seen a great face off between two lead actors wll  it has been long time since we have seen a good off drama and face off action thriller, the movie Dange has been the faceoff between two team lead by Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat and was loved by the fans.

Also read-Dange actress Nikita Dutta REVEALS striking similarity between her film and Shah Rukh Khan's Josh

College campus stories

Movie Dange has shown the College campus stories closely which are very much relatable to all the students and youngsters, well it has been long since we have seen a movie that throws light on the college campus and close activities of college going student, it is indeed one of the huge factor of the movie  

Songs and the BGM

Another major factor of the movie is the great BGM and good songs, the BGM of the movie has definitely elevated the movie to a different level and has added value to your movie watching experience, indeed the movie is loved for this reason too.

Well these are the elements that are getting a lot of love from the fans for the movie Dange and the movie has brought these elements back in Indian cinema after a long time. What are your views on these factors and how did you like the movie Dange, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Dange review: Ehan Bhat, Harshvardhan Rane starrer rekindles memorie of Yuva, Shiva and other great college films

 
 

