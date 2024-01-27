Dange teaser! It is going to be a great face off and entertaining riot

MUMBAI: With the rise in comsuption of content we see great movies made by our filmmakers, indeed they know th best to present the actors, and now talking about the new movie titled Dange, it has been announced earlier, and now the teaser of the movie is out, definitely the teaser of the movie sets the tone right for the movie and the content.

The teaser shows the clash of ideas and face off between two leads in the movie, we see great action and great dialogues in the teaser also, we see the glimpse of love story too. And how these clashe of ideas turns into riot is shown.

Well we can expect some great action from the movie, and we se the clash of ideas, it will be great to see the setup which is created by Bejoy Nambiar as it is always treat to watch his movies. Also we can expect some great performances coming from every actor and glimpses off which we have seen in the teaser itself, also the great BGM will surely enhance the movie watching experience and will be treat to ears.

No doubt we look for the content coming from filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, as he offers something different and new everytime, and we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie Dange and wait for the trailer in the upcoming time.

