Dange teaser! It is going to be a great face off and entertaining riot

The teaser of Dange starring Nikita Dutta, Harshavardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt I out and surely it has all the elements that are required for an action entertainer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 13:40
movie_image: 
Dange

MUMBAI: With the rise in comsuption of content we see great movies made by our filmmakers, indeed they know th best to present the actors, and now talking about the new movie titled Dange, it has been announced earlier, and now the teaser of the movie is out, definitely the teaser of the movie sets the tone right for the movie and the content. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikita Dutta(@nikifying)

The teaser shows the clash of ideas and face off between two leads in the movie, we see great action and great dialogues in the teaser also, we see the glimpse of love story too. And how these clashe of ideas turns into riot is shown.

Also read Must Read! Nikita Dutta on how she celebrates the festival of Diwali, her fondest memories and much more

Well we can expect some great action from the movie, and we se the clash of ideas, it will be great to see the setup which is created by Bejoy Nambiar as it is always treat to watch his movies. Also we can expect some great performances coming from every actor and glimpses off which we have seen in the teaser itself, also the great BGM will surely enhance the movie watching experience and will be treat to ears. 

No doubt we look for the content coming from filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, as he offers something different and new everytime, and we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie Dange and wait for the trailer in the upcoming time.

What are your views on this, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Must Read! Nikita Dutta on how she celebrates the festival of Diwali, her fondest memories and much more

Dange DANGE MOVIE Harshavardhan Rane Ehan Bhatt Bejoy Nambiar new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 13:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Anupama Parameswaran
Hotbess alert! Here are times actress Anupama Parameswaran raised temperature with her hot looks
Bobby Deol
Happy Birthday! Makers of Kanguva drop Bobby Deol’s dangerous look finally, take a look inside
Bobby Deol
Shocking! Bobby Deol kept himself engaged in running, drumming, and bike riding during the long wait for his debut; Says ‘I was 26 when my film was released, I was 22 when I started shooting for it…’
Ranbir Kapoor
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor receives an adorable fan-made picture with Raha Kapoor; His reaction is incredible!
Saurabh
Must read! Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva expresses his disapproval of the film’s definition of ‘alpha male’; Says ‘The story doesn’t progress…’
Hrithik
What! This actor was considered for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai instead of Hrithik Roshan, here's how he ended up with the role