Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is something we expect from the movie

The trailer of upcoming movie Dange is out and definitely it has all the elements that are required for a complete youth oriented movie
Thu, 02/15/2024 - 19:43
Dange

MUMBAI: Movie Dange has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over ever since the first poster and the look was out, the movie that has an amazing star cast like Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhat and TJ Bhanu is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Well the first look and the poster has got a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and they are expecting some great face off from the movie, today finally the trailer of the movie is out and definitely it is setting the tone right with the title Dange.

Also read - What! Sanjeeda Shaikh finally breaks her silence on dating rumors with Harshvardhan Rane

What we see in the trailer is two parties having a great face off who have two different ideologies, one party belongs to Harshvardhan Rane and another One belongs to Ehan Bhatt. We also see a great dose of action in the trailer and the same is expected from the movie, apart from the action, what we see in the trailer is beautiful chemistry with the leading ladies.

We also expect some great music and songs as the movie is set on the college campus drama. Also we can hear some power pack dialogues in the trailer, the same is expected from the movie, apart from all these factors the strong BGM is definitely making us watch the trailer on repeat value and the same is expected from the movie.

Definitely the trailer has set the tone right which is matching with the title Dange and we look forward to see this great face off. What are your views on the trailer of the movie Dange and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.



Also read - Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 19:43

