Dangerous! Makers of Madhubala’s biopic land in legal trouble, details inside

Legendary actress Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan warned the makers of Madhubala to make a biopic of the late actress without her prior permission as it is attached to their emotional sentiments

MUMBAI: The life of legendary star Madhubala has inspired a few filmmakers to adapt it for a cinematic experience. However, the late star's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan, has requested makers not to work on such a film as she's already in talks with producers for the official adaptation.

“If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing my family’s rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment. All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to court. I am a fighter, and will fight it out that way too,” she added.

Mughal-E-Azam's star's sister further added that she and her family have been harassed for retaining the rights to Madhubala's biopic. Madhur sincerely requested to back out from the adaptation of Madhubala's life

It is reported that Bollywood producer Tutu Sharma has taken up the challenge of creating a film on Madhubala's life while reports suggest that Imtiaz Ali is keen to develop a biopic on Madhubala's life.

Madhubala's real name was Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, acted in around 60 movies and earned a reputation as one of the highest-earning film stars of her time in India.

