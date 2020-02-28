"Daniel Balaji is the most punctual person I have seen," says Telugu Actress Tanya Desai.

MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Desai who has done Punjabi music album with tseries , recently shooted with Rahul Roy for Night and Fog will make debut in Tamil opposite Daniel Balaji in Godman by Zee 5. Produced by Ilango Raghupathy and directed by Babu yogeswaran, the series will premiere on Zee 5. It also stars Jeyaprakash and Sonia Agarwal.

On sharing about her role and series, "It’s a crime thriller series revolving around a religion and politics.I’m playing a role called Maya opposite Daniel Balaji. She is the one who believe a lot in god and a beautiful woman , extremely intelligent. All an all it’s a beautiful character and I have never played a role like this ever. I have shot in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Munnar

On sharing about her working experience ," Jai Prakash sir and Daniel Balaji , both are supremely talented people. I had great fun working with these two and have learnt a lot from them. Daniel became a really good friend he is super cool on set. I mean Tamil is the most beautiful language if one can speak and for me it became so easy because of the team. They were super supportive and punctual . People are so organised and panctual about work. We used to get 7am shift and 7pm sharp packup. This was the thing that clicked me the most...!"