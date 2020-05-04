Darshan Raval once wanted to date THIS actress and she is not from Bollywood

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval's latest track Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has managed to win hearts in no time. The song has created a record of being the most commented Indian music video on YouTube.

Darshan who was seen as a contestant in India's Raw Star has come a long way in his career. The ace singer has a number of hit songs to his credit and he is extremely popular among the fans.

Darshan was once asked if got an opportunity, which Bollywood actress he would love to date.

Well, Darshan had a rather surprising reply where he ditched Bollywood divas and revealed that he would love to date South Industry’s beauty Samthana Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha is one of the most popular divas of the South Industry and also enjoys a huge fan following.

We totally love Darshan's choice as they would make a lovely pair.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61RspsfmX9Q

(VIDEO CREDIT: AT LIVE, YOUTUBE)