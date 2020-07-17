Darshan Raval's 'Ek tarfa' crosses 10 million views within a day

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's latest monsoon song, "Ek tarfa", has crossed 10 million views online. Keeping his annual monsoon date with fans, Darshan had released "Ek tarfa" on July 15.

The romantic track has been sung and composed by Darshan, and its lyrics are penned by Youngveer.

(Also read: Darshan Raval REMINISCES his FIRST AUDITION; REVEALS that he wasn’t sure on being selected)

"I am glad that ‘Ek tarfa' has generated such a positive response. It's become a tradition of sorts to release a song during the monsoon season and so far it's been extremely fruitful," said Darshan.

"My fans have always been extremely supportive and it pushes me to work harder to create better music. Journey of 'Ek tarfa' has just begun and I hope it gets all the love it can from music lovers across the globe," he added.

In the past, he had sung singles like "Hawa banke" and "Baarish lete aana".

(Also read: Darshan Raval once wanted to date THIS actress and she is not from Bollywood )