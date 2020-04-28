News

Darshan Raval's 'Saari ki saari' to get revamped version

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 06:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval is set to release a revamped version of his hit track "Saari ki saari".

While the original, which had released in 2017, was rendered just by Darshan, the reprise version will have also female vocals by Asees Kaur besides additional lyrics.

"I personally love the song and it's very close to me. People still love the track and I thought it's an ideal song to recreate for the people during the lockdown period," he said.

"We have added additional lyrics as well as a female voice, that of Asees Kaur who has done a great job. It's a quintessential love song which transcends boundaries and I'm sure it will strike a chord with audiences," he added.

Darshan has also composed and penned the song.

"Saari ki saari 2.0" will release on April 28 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Darshan's last single "Bhula dunga", featuring TV actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, got a warm response from netizens.

