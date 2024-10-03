Darsheel Safary reveals he was bullied in school for his teeth, ‘Everything used to hurt me’

The film was a super duper hit and the main actor Darsheel Safary gained overnight fame. As he celebrates his 27th birthday, Darsheel revealed how he was bullied in school and was a sensitive child.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan Taare Zameen Par was a movie that brought out the topic of dyslexia and made everyone laugh and cry at the same time. The film was a super duper hit and the main actor Darsheel Safary gained overnight fame. As he celebrates his 27th birthday, Darsheel revealed how he was bullied in school and was a sensitive child.

Also Read-Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par-deets inside

Darsheel said, “In my personal life, away from acting too, I have had these things. I’ve been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything. My teeth were like 1 kilometre out. It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth. The way I look at it is that it is a learning thing. That is how you don’t get affected.”

He further added, “I was an extraordinarily sensitive child. Everything used to hurt me. When you become an actor, you have to mute out the noise but not all of it. You need to know what is real or not. If they say ‘Darsheel is being lazy’, that is true, and I have to work on it. But if they say ‘Darsheel doesn’t like acting’, that’s untrue.”

Also Read-Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor

Recently Aamir and Darsheel reunited for an ad and the latter shared a picture with Aamir writing, “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor.”

On the work front, Darsheel has been part of films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes


 

