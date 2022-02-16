Dating Rumours! ‘Pushpa’ fame Rashmika Mandanna spilled the beans on her marriage plans with Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame Rashmika Mandanna has recently been vocal about her marriage plans with her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

There have been rumours that Rashmika is dating Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. The duo visits the same gym in Mumbai, as well as, Hyderabad. If that isn’t enough, they reportedly rang in the New Year’s together in Goa. Their dinner date in December was another hint that fans couldn’t miss out on.

When asked about her marriage plans, Rashmika Mandanna continued, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

However, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has ever confirmed the dating rumours. But amidst it all, the Dear Comrade actress breaks silence on her idea of love. She told India Today, “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one.”

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. The actress also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

