Daughter Love! Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for dear mommy Amrita Singh will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan wished the actress mother Amrita Singh on her 64th birthday with a super cute greeting. She shared picture collages with photographs of herself juxtaposed with throwbacks of Amrita Singh and the resemblance is uncanny. Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Happy, happy, happy birthday mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me, and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace, and brilliance you exude."

Sara accompanied the post with the hashtags #bosslady #superwoman, #mywholeworld, #numberone and #likemotherlikedaughter.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

