Day 1 box office estimates: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot

MUMBAI: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has opened in the expected range of Rs. 8.75 to 10.50 crore as per early estimates. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is flirting with double-digit mark at the box-office on its opening day and the biz got a 20% (approximate) push due to the partial holiday on account of Maha Shivratri.

It's a very good start for the film, and it's all about recording the routine jump of 15% each on Saturday and Sunday to pose a healthy weekend total upward of the 35 crore mark.

The Hitesh Kewalya directorial talks about a homosexual relationship with comic undertones, and the subject has limited its reach among the audiences. As expected, the mass belts were very poor due to an offbeat subject, and a major chunk of the business has come in from the five metros - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. Of the total business, about 60% has come in from the national multiplex chains PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Carnival. The day-one figure has given the film a platform to emerge a successful venture, but it all boils down to the crucial Monday test.

A lifetime collection in the range of Rs 70 crore will put the makers in the black and fetch the film the success tag, and it's only the trend over the weekdays that would decide its fate.

The film as expected has fetched a diverse response from the audience, with some liking it and some hating it.

The second release of the week, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, has taken an average start at the box-office with opening day collections in the range of Rs. 4.40 to 5.50 crore.

Here too, the biz got the push due to partial holiday, and it’s now essential to record multiple jumps on Saturday and Sunday to get a healthy weekend total.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer should head towards a 20 crore weekend, as anything below that would be a disappointment. It also needs to double the weekend numbers in the long run to prove a successful venture.

The costs are relatively on the lower side. However, it needs to breeze closer to the 45-crore mark to be termed a success. The business of Bhoot is more or less even across the multiplexes and single screens, with the latter faring much better due to the horror factor.

The genre has a fixed audience base, and if they come onboard, the haunted ship will sail safe, but it all boils down to the weekend trend followed by hold on weekdays.

The reports are quite mixed with a unanimous negative talk about the second half, and it’s a wait and watch scenario for now.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA