De De Pyaar De 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh gives major FITNESS GOAL – watch the video

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known couples, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, are adored anytime they are spotted together at an event. As they eagerly awaited updates from this stunning wedded couple's pre-wedding and ceremony, the fans were glued to the TV.

When Rakul Preet Singh was seen going shopping and then going to Jackky's house for pre-wedding festivities, we kept the fans informed. Her many looks were adored by her fans, who were eager for further news. The couple and their friends were seen arriving in Goa for the wedding.

Later, the pair finally tied the knot and shared an official wedding photo on Instagram, giving the followers what they had been waiting for—an official wedding. Following their joyful marriage, the couple shared photos from their first visit to Golden Temple, taken as they arrived to get blessings.

Now, Rakul Preet Singh is once again gaining a lot of attention. It seems she is getting ready for her movies once again. The actress posted a workout video today that really motivated a lot of the viewers. Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies. She also has ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and then ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ with Ajay Devgn.

