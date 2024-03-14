Debutant director Kunal Kemmu steps into singing with 'Hum Yahin' song from Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express! Says, "I love singing I have always done it as a hobby"

Kunal Kemmu

MUMBAI : The trailer and the songs of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express have received a phenomenal response from all across. It indeed piqued the excitement to witness a fun-filled rollercoaster ride on the big screen. As the film is made as a special one for Kunal Kemmu as he is making his directorial debut, it also brings along yet another reason to relish for him as he turned singer, songwriter, and co-composer with the song 'Hum Yahin'. 

Kunal Kemmu shared the song on his social media and jotted down the caption - 

"Another debut for me!! As a singer and song writer and co- composer. Hope you guys like it.. 
listen to the complete song in the Madgaon Express album, streaming now on all music streaming platforms #humyahi #madgaonexpress"

While sharing interesting anecdotes about the song, Kunal Kemmu said, "I love singing I have always done it as a hobby. This was never the plan, there was an artist from another country who used to speak a different language altogether, we heard that song and we loved that song and it was not a song on friendship but we loved the tune and the voice and we reached out to that young artist. He was in his zone, he was a bit spaced out and I wanted him to sing it in Hindi as a friendship song but there were too many delays happening in that."

He further added, "I remember that we were recording another song. Ankur Tiwari and I were at the studio and I just asked him to pick up the guitar I said that guy is not doing anything we will do something, as soon as he started playing the guitar I had the thought about Dodo which is basically 'Hum Yahin' and I think everybody will relate with this song."

"So when Ankur was playing I started humming it and at first I had only two lines but overnight I wrote the song. I called Ankur the next day and told him that I have a song. I narrated the song to him. He loved it. We presented the same to Farhan and Ritesh, they loved it too. So this is how this song came on board." He added. 

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

