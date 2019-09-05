Debutant Lakshya to join Kartik, Janhvi in 'Dostana 2'

Karan Johar has confirmed that debutant Lakshya will be joining actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the second installment of "Dostana 2". The filmmaker said the newbie has no Bollywood backings and went through a legit audition process.

Karan on Thursday morning announced the new addition to the "Dostana 2" family on Twitter with a photograph of Lakshya.

"Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! Lakshya will be making his debut with us in 'Dostana 2' and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings," Karan tweeted.

He then said that Lakshya has no Bollywood backings and was selected for the film through an audition.

"Yes, I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections! He is not from the business and went through a legit audition process! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing Lakshya to Dharma Productions."

"Dostana 2" is a sequel to the 2008 film "Dostana" which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.

Details related to "Dostana 2" are still under wraps.

(Source: IANS)