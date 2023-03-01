Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies

MUMBAI : Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh has been creating a good buzz on social media. It’s a period drama and stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Tanisha Santoshi in the lead roles. While Deepak Antani will be seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film, Chinmay Mandlekar portrays the character of Nathuram Godse.

The teaser of the film was released recently and it has been getting a great response. Deepak Antani has grabbed everyone’s attention as Gandhi ji, but today let’s a have a look at actors who had portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies earlier…

Ben Kingsley

In 1982, a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi titled Gandhi was released. It was an international film and Ben Kingsley played the role of Gandhi ji in it. Kingsley’s performance was loved by one and all, and he even won Best Actor award at Academy Awards for his performance in the movie.



Annu Kapoor

Ketan Mehta’s Sardar was a biopic on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Paresh Rawal played the lead role in it. In the movie, Annu Kapoor portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi and the actor performed very well in it.

Rajit Kapur



While most of the actors have played the old age role of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajit Kapur portrayed the young Gandhi ji in The Making of the Mahatma. He won the Best Actor award at the National Awards for his performance in it.

Darshan Jariwala

In the movie Gandhi, My Father, Darshan Jariwala played the role of Mahatma Gandhi. He was damn good in the film, and won Best Supporting Actor award at National Film Awards.

Dilip Prabhavalkar

Dilip Prabhavalkar played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He was amazing in the role and even won Best Supporting Actor award at the National Film Awards.

Now, it will be interesting to see what response Deepak Antani’s performance will get in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.



