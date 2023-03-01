Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies

Deepak Antani will be seen as Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. So, before the Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial releases in theatres, here’s a look at other actors who played the character of Gandhi ji.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 15:55
movie_image: 
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies

MUMBAI : Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh has been creating a good buzz on social media. It’s a period drama and stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Tanisha Santoshi in the lead roles. While Deepak Antani will be seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film, Chinmay Mandlekar portrays the character of Nathuram Godse.

The teaser of the film was released recently and it has been getting a great response. Deepak Antani has grabbed everyone’s attention as Gandhi ji, but today let’s a have a look at actors who had portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies earlier…

Also Read:  Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai” 

Ben Kingsley

In 1982, a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi titled Gandhi was released. It was an international film and Ben Kingsley played the role of Gandhi ji in it. Kingsley’s performance was loved by one and all, and he even won Best Actor award at Academy Awards for his performance in the movie.


Annu Kapoor

Ketan Mehta’s Sardar was a biopic on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Paresh Rawal played the lead role in it. In the movie, Annu Kapoor portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi and the actor performed very well in it.

Rajit Kapur


While most of the actors have played the old age role of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajit Kapur portrayed the young Gandhi ji in The Making of the Mahatma. He won the Best Actor award at the National Awards for his performance in it.

Darshan Jariwala


In the movie Gandhi, My Father, Darshan Jariwala played the role of Mahatma Gandhi. He was damn good in the film, and won Best Supporting Actor award at National Film Awards.

Dilip Prabhavalkar

 


Dilip Prabhavalkar played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He was amazing in the role and even won Best Supporting Actor award at the National Film Awards.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Panipat and Kuttey actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Now, it will be interesting to see what response Deepak Antani’s performance will get in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

 
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Deepak Antani GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH Rajkumar Santoshi Chinmay Mandlekar Tanisha Santoshi Ben Kingsley Annu Kapoor Rajit Kapur Darshan Jariwala Dilip Prabhavalkar Movie News TellyChakkar  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 15:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This is how much Karan Kundra is charging per episode for his new Colors show, Ishq Mein Ghayal! Check it out!
MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.He has been part of much...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : The netizens left disheartened as the director Malav Rajda leaves the show; here is what they had to say
MUMBAI :For 14 years, viewers have enjoyed watching "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," the most watched program on...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu:  Faltu to have a big eye surgery, Asha Tai furious for her being admitted to the hospital
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Ashwin and Chirag from Pushpa Impossible are having a Tough-luck Figuring out This
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts...
Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein gives sassy replies to the negative comments she received on social media
MUMBAI : Alma Hussein is known for her work in TV serials like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii as Dr. Sia Advani and Anupamaa as...
Recent Stories
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies

Latest Video

Related Stories
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will get you excited for the film 
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding Aaradhya’s hand at the airport; netizens say, “Yeh bhag jati hai kya har jagah haat p
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding Aaradhya’s hand at the airport; netizens say, “Yeh bhag jati hai kya har jagah haat pakdke chalti hain”
Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumoured to be dating these men
Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be dating these men 
Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive 
Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive 