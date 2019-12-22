Deepak Dobriyal: Children's intelligence shouldn't be taken for granted

Lonavala, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor Deepak Dobriyal believes that filmmakers should not make childrens film just for the sake of it. Instead, they should focus on the story.

The actor's debut Marathi film "Baba" was screened at the LIFFT Filmfotsav 2019, and was attended by a room full of students.

"This is the joy of making such film. With a festival like LIFFT India Filmotsav, we are reaching out to the audience we made the film for. It is true that children's film are ignored as the genre is considered not so profit-making. One has to intelligently write a story that includes everyone. Look at a film like ‘Dangal' or ‘Taare Zameen Par'. Aamir (Khan) bhai made the film, and though these are not so-called children's film, they found an audience there. Basically, it is about the story," Deepak told IANS.

"We shouldn't be making a children's film with a not-so-well written story, thinking, ‘kids don't understand layered characters…' we should not take their intelligence or granted," he added.

The LIFFT (Literature, Illusion, Film Frame TV & Theatre) India Filmotsav 2019 presents over 250 films in various categories from 40 countries, and is open to public till December 16 in Lonavala, Maharashtra. There will be conversation sessions with filmmakers and actors at LIFFT India, which is founded by Riju Bajaj and will take place at Fariyas Resort.

"Baba" is set in a village of Maharashtra and, considering stories from the heartland are finding space in mainstream cinema, Deepak said a different kind of cinema culture is growing.

"When we go to shoot in villages and small towns these days, locals, who earlier used to come into the frame out of curiosity, say ‘silence' and control the crowd while shooting. They understand our requirements. Locals are creating shooting a friendly-atmosphere for us," the actor said.

Known for his acting skill in films like "Gulaal", "Tanu Weds Manu", and "Hindi Medium", among many others, Deepak said he makes a conscious effort to choose the right script and contribute to meaningful cinema.

Asked where he gathered his confidence from, especially in a business where visibility is important, Deepak said: "I really saw how a lot of lucrative offers were going away after because I said ‘no' to many roles because I did not want to get into the stereotype zone. Once a comedy character becomes a hit, offers come for the same type of roles. My idea is to be part of the story that is important, engaging, and entertaining. So, as long as I am satisfied with the work, I am motivated to wait for the right script, rather than visibility."

The actor has finished shooting for the upcoming "Angrezi Medium" and is waiting for the film to be released.