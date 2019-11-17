News

Deepika among my finest co-actors: Vikrant Massey

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Nov 2019 05:00 PM

Actor Vikrant Massey, who will soon be seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed "Chhapaak", only has glowing praise for Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the film.

"It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career," said Vikrant, while interacting with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Deepika and Vikrant have been cast together for the first time in "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays Laxmi while Vikrant essays her boyfriend.

About the overall experience of working in "Chhapaak", Vikrant said: "I really had a nice experience working on the film. We have completed the shooting and it is to release in two months' time, so, I am keeping my fingers crossed."

"Chhapaak" is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.

Tags > Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days