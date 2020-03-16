Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De Cannes.
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De Cannes.

The festival announced on Wednesday that the Indian superstar will assess the international competition as a part of the jury, which will be presided by French actor Vincent Lindon.

Other names to join Deepika on the jury include Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway.

In a statement to the press, Cannes described the actress, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage', co-starring with Vin Diesel."

"She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind 'Chhapaak' and '83', in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film 'The Intern'. Credits include 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Padmaavat', as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film 'Piku'.

"In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World", the statement further read.

Deepika took to the story section of her Instagram to share the news with her followers.

Cannes Film Festival, which is held on the French riviera is the world's most prestigious film gathering, it showcases the best of global films which enhance the development of cinema and promote the development of the global film industry.

SOURCE: IANS

