Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind: 'Pathaan' director

The makers of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' have shared a glimpse of the film's leading lady Deepika Padukone, who looks every inch deadly and fierce holding a gun.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 12:45
MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' have shared a glimpse of the film's leading lady Deepika Padukone, who looks every inch deadly and fierce holding a gun.

Director Siddharth Anand says: "Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in Pathaan makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind."

Anand claims that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in 'Pathaan'.

He says: "I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to."

Anand feels Deepika is a true pan India superstar and her presence in 'Pathaan' makes the project supremely exciting.

He says: "Deepika is a rare actor with a pan Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can't wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023."

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest all-time on-screen pairings, given their blockbusters 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

SOURCE: IANS

