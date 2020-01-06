Deepika joins TikTok; gains 1.2m followers in just 12 hours

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to join the video sharing platform TikTok on social media. The actress made the announcement via her Instagram stories and her account now has various videos posted with different people, including Laxmi Agarwal, who is the inspiration behind the actress' upcoming film Chhapaak.

Deepika can be seen rapping in one of her TikTok videos, while in another one she dances to Marathi song Latt Patt Latt Patt. As of now, Deepika has 1.2 million followers and counting on TikTok and she has posted six videos till now. The clips are proof that she had a lot of fun collaborating with different artists on TikTok.

On the movies front, Deepika's Chhapaak releases on January 10 and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Chhapaak also features actor Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. Chhapaak marks Deepika's entry into the zone of film production as well.