News

Deepika ka Hua Swag se Swagat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2020 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: This weekend, double celebration is around the corner as Bollywood’s most anticipated actress Deepika Padukone will be seen celebrating her birthday and new year with Kapil Sharma and team on The Kapil Sharma Show. Deepika aka Kapil’s Deepu will be visiting set for the very first time to promote her movie Chappak. Welcoming her to the house Bharti Singh aka Kammo Bua will be seen performing Deepika’s aarti and initiating a warm hug. 

Tune in to The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend 9:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Tags > Bollywood, Bharti Singh, The Kapil Sharma Show, Deepika Padukone, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
02 Jan 2020 06:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz turns an alarm clock on the last day of captaincy
Shehnaaz turns an alarm clock on the last day of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
02 Jan 2020 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal, Asim and Rashami plan and plot to break SIDNAAZ
Vishal, Asim and Rashami plan and plot to break... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days