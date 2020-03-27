News

Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of stealing her idea; read details

Deepika Padukone has accused Katrina Kaif of stealing her idea.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 01:46 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are two of the hottest divas of Bollywood. The stunning ladies, who are known for several hit films, have immense fan following.   

Now, Deepika has accused Katrina of stealing her idea. Well, before jumping to a conclusion, read their posts. Well, as we know, considering the current scenario, citizens have been advised to stay indoors so Bollywood celebrities are making the most of their self-quarantine time by cleaning the house, cooking, reading, sweeping and giving challenges to their film fraternity friends. Recently, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a video of her doing the dishes in the kitchen since her maid is also self-quarantined due to the unfortunate outbreak of Coronavirus. Soon after she posted the video, it went viral in no time. But guess what? Deepika has accused Katrina of stealing her idea of washing dishes. Deepika re-posted the video on her social media handle and wrote, “I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands canceled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19.” Calling it the plagiarism in the time of Corona, Deepika said Episode 5 stands cancel as Katrina stole her idea. 

Katrina had a funnier reply. She said, “Hahaha..... Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff)Haha stay safe... Love you guys" Hilarious! Isn’t it? 

Take a look below.

s

Tags Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif coronavirus Covid19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here