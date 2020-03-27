Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of stealing her idea; read details

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are two of the hottest divas of Bollywood. The stunning ladies, who are known for several hit films, have immense fan following.

Now, Deepika has accused Katrina of stealing her idea. Well, before jumping to a conclusion, read their posts. Well, as we know, considering the current scenario, citizens have been advised to stay indoors so Bollywood celebrities are making the most of their self-quarantine time by cleaning the house, cooking, reading, sweeping and giving challenges to their film fraternity friends. Recently, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a video of her doing the dishes in the kitchen since her maid is also self-quarantined due to the unfortunate outbreak of Coronavirus. Soon after she posted the video, it went viral in no time. But guess what? Deepika has accused Katrina of stealing her idea of washing dishes. Deepika re-posted the video on her social media handle and wrote, “I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands canceled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19.” Calling it the plagiarism in the time of Corona, Deepika said Episode 5 stands cancel as Katrina stole her idea.

Katrina had a funnier reply. She said, “Hahaha..... Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff)Haha stay safe... Love you guys" Hilarious! Isn’t it?

