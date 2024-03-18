Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others not being offered same roles as big heroes - Kiran Rao REVEALS why [Exclusive]

MUMBAI : Director Kiran Rao is getting fantastic reviews and response for her movie Laapataa Ladies, the movie has been getting a lot of love for her direction and some unique concept in the movie with the message in the climax, well all the actors in the movie are also getting appreciation for all the performances from all actors.

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar director Kiran Rao spoke on Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others not getting as big roles as Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit

Also read-Laapataa Ladies box office day 14: Kiran Rao's movie had a decent week 2; here are the collections

Kiran Rao says, “Unfortunately we don't see more strong female characters, the industry has to encourage more Complex women characters, producers are thinking that movies like Pushpa and other action films are only working, unfortunately the men are at the top in the industry, no doubt Sridevi was a very big star who has achieved that level in the industry but people should come out, see, and support movies of women centric, so that the makers can make more of such movies”

Well these are some great views and thoughts coming from filmmaker Kiran Rao and she is indeed not wrong when she says that the fans and audience should come ahead to see the women centric subject and support such movies so that the makers make more of such movies.

What are your views on these words of the filmmaker Kiran Rao do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Laapataa Ladies box office day 13: Kiran Rao’s movie holds a decent grip and continues to surprise

 


 

