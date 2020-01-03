Deepika Padukone and Laxmi broke down at the Chhapak song launch

MUMBAI: Chhapaak team is busy promoting the movie as only 7 days are left for the movie to hit the big screens. The title song of the movie was released today, and present at the event were the star cast – Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar, as well as Laxmi Agarwal (the real acid victim), Shankar and Loy, and Gulzar Sahab.

On the director’s demand Shankar Mahadevan recreated the atmosphere with his lovely voice. Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal then broke down.

Chhapaak is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

Chhapaak is one of the most awaited movies of 2020 and is all set to release on 10th January 2020 clashing with Tanhaji and Darbar (which is to release on 9th), and the audience has already said that this is going to be Deepika's best performance.