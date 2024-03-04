Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to complete shooting of THESE films before their baby’s arrival?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 15:44
MUMBAI : Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most loved couples of the film industry. They spread magic wherever they go with their red carpet appearances and their vacation pictures. The couple has a massive fan following who love to view their reels, pictures and posts. Their wedding was like a fairytale and fans can’t still get over it. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first baby in September 2024.

As the power couple are awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy, the couple are reportedly working on completing their work commitments. The duo were recently spotted shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. 

Ranveer was also spotted at the airport recently as he was going abroad. Deepika is being pampered not only by her family but also by her in-laws. The Jawan actress is also not travelling much and taking good rest. Ranveer is also making sure that his pregnant wife is pampered and cared for.

Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2012 film Ram Leela. They tied the knot in 2018 and have also worked together in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and others. 

