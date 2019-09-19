News

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s social media PDA will melt your HEART

19 Sep 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The two, who became man and wife last year in November, never fail to give relationship goals to their fans. Be it offline or online, the duo’s social media PDAs are too cute for words.

Ranveer loves his wife a lot and surely does not miss any chance to prove it. As Deepika constantly shares pictures in different outfits, the actress shared a series of pictures of the outfit she graced at IIFA 2019 green carpet last night. Ranveer comment on his wifey’s picture is adorable. 

