Deepika Padukone is back with her closet edition and it’s called ‘At-Home Edit’

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is popular for her sartorial choices as much as she is loved for her onscreen characters and movies. With her talent and hardwork she has made a name for herself in the industry.

From actor to philanthropist, she juggles many hats. After past successful edits, Deepika is back with a new edition of clothes for her initiative 'The Deepika Padukone Closet' that gives her fans an access to her closet and allows them to shop from her specially curated closet items. This time is special as the edition is called 'At-Home' wardrobe. It comprises her favourite comfort wear that is already out now at her website DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet. Deepika shared this on her social media handle asking her fans to share pictures and caption read as "We're back! #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset presents The At Home Edit.

Proceeds support @tlllfoundation

#sendinyourpics

The edition is a mix of comfortable yet stylish clothes. Right from sneakers, jumpers, olive dress, trackpants, it has everything. This is a chance for all her fans to recreate their favourite look of hers. All the proceedings from the sale will go towards her 'The Live love laugh foundation'. The actress has always been vocal about issues concerning mental health and is driven towards raising awareness and offering help to those who need it.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial. Had lockdown not been there, the actress would be shooting in Sri Lanka for the same. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.