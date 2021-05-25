Deepika Padukone to be seen in Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra', the actress to play this role

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is all set to release soon. As per the sources, the filmmaker's next project will be titled Baiju Bawra. The report also states that Bhansali is keen to have Deepika Padukone play the lead in the movie.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been fine-tuning his script for the past one year. He has been very clear about getting Deepika on board to play the dacoit queen Roopmati from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and Bhansali have discussed the film and character at length and are in the advanced stage at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be completed, and given how things are proceeding it's going to be a yes from Deepika Padukone

ALSO READ – (When Hrithik Roshan went missing during his childhood, details inside...)

As per the sources the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2022. It is also said that the Conversations with other actors, who are expected to be a part of the film, is also in progress. An official announcement will be made once the entire cast that Bhansali wants comes on board.

Apart from Roopmati, the other key characters of Baiju Bawra include Baiju, Gauri, Tansen and Akbar.

Previously, Deepika and Bhansali have collaborated on films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

SOURCE – THE QUINT