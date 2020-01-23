News

Deepika Padukone becomes first Bollywood actress to feature in luxury brand campaign

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 03:51 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika Padukone has made history! The actress has become the first from the Hindi film industry to be a part of an international luxury brand campaign.

Deepika has joined the likes of Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, Lea Seydoux, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, and a few others to model for the high fashion brand in their pre-fall 2020 campaign.

The pictures that were released online on Thursday morning featured each star posing in some elaborate pieces by the fashion house within a movie-poster setting.

Dressed in a winter coat with a checked dress, statement fanny pack, and boots, Deepika stood out in the spooky but captivating the poster that went with the title, ‘Don’t Turn Around’.

The poster sees the actress owning the ensemble while posing in a subway-like setting with a demonic face creeping in the background.

'Guess who? The past, that’s who!' reads the tag line of the poster. 

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, Lea Seydoux, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 03:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
PANGA Press Conference Uncut
PANGA Press Conference Uncut | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 03:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Asim Riaz's fans support him against the injustice and fights in the house
Asim Riaz's fans support him against the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days