Deepika Padukone becomes first Bollywood actress to feature in luxury brand campaign

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika Padukone has made history! The actress has become the first from the Hindi film industry to be a part of an international luxury brand campaign.

Deepika has joined the likes of Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, Lea Seydoux, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, and a few others to model for the high fashion brand in their pre-fall 2020 campaign.

The pictures that were released online on Thursday morning featured each star posing in some elaborate pieces by the fashion house within a movie-poster setting.

Dressed in a winter coat with a checked dress, statement fanny pack, and boots, Deepika stood out in the spooky but captivating the poster that went with the title, ‘Don’t Turn Around’.

The poster sees the actress owning the ensemble while posing in a subway-like setting with a demonic face creeping in the background.

'Guess who? The past, that’s who!' reads the tag line of the poster.