Deepika Padukone birthday: Here’s why Pathaan is an important film for the actress

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone celebrates her 37th birthday today. She is one of the most talented and stunning actresses we have in the industry. She has proved her mettle as an actress with movies like Om Shanti Om, Cocktail, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and others.

But, for the past few years, the actress has been going through a bit rough phase in her career. Chhapaak, Gehraiyaan, and 83, all the three films didn’t get a great response. Chhapaak received mixed to positive reviews, but it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Gehraiyaan was an OTT release and while Deepika impressed one and all with her performance in it, the movie failed to impress the audiences. Meanwhile, 83 got all the praises, but due to its high budget, the film had become a flop at the box office.

Now, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Well, after two box office flops, and an OTT film which didn’t get a great response, Pathaan is surely an important film for the actress.

The pre-release buzz about Pathaan is good, but we cannot forget that the film has been facing a lot of controversies. Just recently, in Ahmedabad, a few protestors went inside a theatre and broke the posters of the film.



Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Pathaan. The trailer of the film will be out on 10th January 2023.

Talking about other films of Deepika, the actress will be seen in Project K, The Intern remake, and Fighter.

