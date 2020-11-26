Deepika Padukone calls the former lockdown phase of 7 months a “blessing in disguise”

MUMBAI: Talking about the same to a news portal, Deepika reportedly said that the Covid-19 induced lockdown has wreaked havoc on a lot of people.

However, in a way, it has been a blessing in disguise for her as she got to spend the maximum amount of time with her husband, Ranveer after their marriage.

Elaborating further, Deepika added that as the lockdown has been a difficult time for a lot of people, one thing that she absolutely feels this year is gratitude.

According to her, just to be able to be at home with each other and being safe is a blessing.

The actress also thanked God that she did not get stuck separately without Ranveer which happened to quite a few people.

Deepika and Ranveer not only spent quality time with each other at home during lockdown but also made sure that she entertained and interacted with their fans through social media.

The couple has now resumed their respective works. They will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, wherein Ranveer will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika, his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Deepika will also be co-producing the movie.

Apart from this, Deepika will also be kick-starting the shooting of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s next, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credit: ETimes