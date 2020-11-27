Deepika Padukone changes her Twitter name, as 'Tamasha' completes 5 years

MUMBAI: Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Tamasha' completed 5 years today. The movie was loved by the fans all over and the songs were also appreciated by the audiences and the performances of the stars were highly praised by the audience. Over the years, the movie has built a strong cult following. Fans are all hearts for its deep writing, the sheer complexity and message that the film conveys through its plot about the society.

To celebrate the same, Deepika changed her Twitter name to her character 'Tara' in 'Tamasha'. She also switched her DP with Ranbir Kapoor from one of their photoshoots.

ALSO READ – (Sonali Kulkarni: Idea of being imperfect can be scary)

Check out her profile here:

The movie received nominations for direction, music and performances of the lead actors. Since morning, fans have been sharing pictures and videos of Ranbir and Deepika on Twitter. Due to this #5YearsOfTamasha is trending. While some fans are talking about how the movie taught them the real meaning of life.

Meanwhile, on the work front. Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan's '83' with husband Ranveer Singh. She is also a part of Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ranbir is working with Ayan Mukerji for 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

SOURCE – E TIMES

ALSO READ – (Vishal Mishra's new song Woh chaand comes from 'deep personal corners')