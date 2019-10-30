×

Deepika Padukone to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at box office

30 Oct 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular, stylish, and successful Bollywood actresses. She is known for films like Padmaavat, Chennai Express, and Cocktail. She will be next seen in films like Chhapaak and '83. Draupadi is her another upcoming project. 

Now, according to the latest media reports, Deepika and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will battle it out at the box office. Deepika’s recently announced Draupadi will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra at the box office. Deepika last week announced her magnum opus Draupadi which will depict Mahabharata from Draupadi’s point of view. Now, on the occasion of Diwali, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s big announcement has surprised all and sundry. The filmmaker has decided to launch Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2020 and Baiju Bawra in 2021.

